Could geothermal be the energy of the future?

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2024 at 7:38 am

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that oil companies have been drilling holes in the ground for close to a century, burrowing through miles of rock to access an energy source deep underground. So with a new wave of geothermal startups looking to drill wells thousands of feet beneath the earth’s surface, where temperatures run over 300 degrees Fahrenheit, oil companies would seem a natural partner. And attention on them has only ramped up after Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called on oil companies last month to use “all of the skills and infrastructure of traditional oil and gas drilling” to bring what has been a niche industry into the mainstream. And with first wave of next generation geothermal projects scheduled to come online over the next two years, oil executives are watching closely to see if it’s worth risking the hundreds of billions of dollars the Department of Energy estimates is needed to get geothermal up to scale.

“I would say they’re dipping their toe into geothermal,” said Cindy Taff, a longtime oil executive at Shell who is now CEO of Houston-based Sage Geosystems, a geothermal startup that uses hydraulic fracturing technology to drill geothermal wells in South Texas. “We need to crack the code on making it commercially viable. Until then they’re watching the technology evolve, and then they’ll decide which horse to put their money on.” Geothermal has long been something of a golden ring for the energy sector, offering carbon-free electricity without the radioactive waste problem of nuclear plants or intermittency of wind and solar power. But conventional geothermal wells, which tap into extremely hot underground aquifers, were limited to a small number of locations around the globe such as Indonesia and California. That all began to change a few years ago when companies began to experiment with using hydraulic fracturing and other technologies, injecting water underground to be heated up and brought back to the surface, allowing geothermal power plants in places that never would have made sense in the past, including Louisiana, Texas and New Mexico. After a series of successful pilot projects and lucrative subsidies made available by Congress through the Inflation Reduction Act, a small group of startups like Sage are launching their first commercial-scale projects.

