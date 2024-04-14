Today is Sunday April 14, 2024
Street repairs in Tyler may cause delays

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2024 at 7:36 am
TYLER – The City of Tyler announced upcoming street repairs that they said may cause traffic delays. The City of Tyler announced that brick street repairs on South Bonner Avenue between West Front Street and West Houston Street will close the street to through traffic until May 1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The City of Tyler also announced that the intersection of West Cumberland Road and Blue Mountain Boulevard will be closed on Monday until 6 p.m.
The city said that residents of the Cumberland Place Apartment Homes will need to use the south entrance and businesses will be required to use Old Jacksonville Road to enter and exit Blue Mountain Boulevard. They remind motorists to drive with caution in the area as workers will be present.



