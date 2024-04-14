Junior League of Tyler gives back

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2024 at 7:32 am

TYLER – The Junior League of Tyler hosted their annual Touch a Truck event to raise money for local nonprofits and provide a fun, educational experience for the whole family. According to a statement, the Junior League of Tyler’s event hosted a variety of public service vehicles, heavy equipment pieces and representatives of several industries for children to see and touch.

“We are very excited to see further expansion of the event this year due to increased interest by sponsors and exhibitors. This event has already raised over $30,000 to give back to our community through the Junior League of Tyler’s grant process,” Sarah Lang, Touch a Truck chair, said. “We cannot wait to see everything come together and kids of all ages learn through this unique hands-on experience.”

According to the Junior League, every dollar earned from the event will be invested back into the community through their grant process to help local nonprofit organizations achieve their goals.

