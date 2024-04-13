Why Congressman Dan Crenshaw called Tucker Carlson (deleted)

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2024 at 7:52 pm

WASHINGTON – The Houston chronicle says that U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw is settling scores with an old nemesis, publicly blasting former Fox News host Tucker Carlson as a “click-chaser” and “cowardly, know-nothing elitist who is full of s—.” The Houston Republican on Wednesday joined a list of conservative commentators angry with Carlson for airing allegations on his still-influential interview program that Israel’s war against Hamas is hurting Christians in Gaza and Benjamin Netanyahu’s supporters in Congress are ignoring it. “A consistent but almost never noted theme of American foreign policy is that it is always the Christians who suffer,” Carlson said on his Tucker Carlson Uncensored program, which runs on the social media site X. “When there’s a war abroad that the United States is funding, it is Christians who tend to die disproportionately.”

Carlson went on to interview an Evangelical Lutheran pastor from Bethlehem who said politicians know little about what is happening on the ground and suggested Americans were helping support Israel’s damage to Christian communities. The interview has been met with wide criticism from supporters of Israel who accuse Carlson of intentionally pitting Christians against Jews to create divisions in the United States. John Podhoretz, a conservative commentator and former speechwriter for George H.W. Bush, called Carlson’s interview “Anti Semite filth.” Others on the right have accused Carlson of fanning anti-Israeli sentiment. Crenshaw, an ardent supporter of Israel in its war against Hamas, went on social media to blast Carlson for using “his platform to sow doubt and paranoia and false narratives.” “This nonsense about Christian mistreatment in Israel is just the latest example,” Crenshaw said. “Tucker will eventually fade into nothingness because his veneer of faux intellectualism is quickly falling apart and revealing who he truly is: a cowardly, know-nothing elitist who is full of s—.” Carlson has been a frequent critic of Crenshaw, especially over the congressman’s support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. At one point, Carlson started calling Crenshaw “eye patch McCain,” a reference to the eye injury Crenshaw sustained as a Navy SEAL fighting in Afghanistan and former U.S. Sen. John McCain whom Carlson frequently accused of being too pro-war.

Go Back