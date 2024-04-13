Pedestrian killed in Palestine intoxication crash

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2024 at 7:46 pm

PALESTINE – The Palestine Police Department said that a pedestrian was killed in a crash in the 800 block of Crockett Road at around 12:20 a.m. on Friday.

When Palestine PD officers arrived at the crash scene they found a 2021 blue Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck that hit the pedestrian and a telephone pole, according to a press release.

Marcos Sanchez, 51 of Palestine, died at the scene because of his injuries from the crash.

Palestine PD said that the driver of the Ram was travelling north on Crockett Road when he reportedly crossed the road into oncoming traffic and hit Sanchez while witnesses saw him taking his trash out to the curb.

Dillon Wayne Fogle, 39 of Elkhart, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter after officers reportedly smelled alcohol on his breath and found a open alcohol container in his truck.

Fogle was taken to the Anderson County jail and bonded out after being charged with intoxication manslaughter and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Go Back