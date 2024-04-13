US forces down drones headed to Israel

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2024 at 7:39 pm

U.S. officials say American military forces have downed some Iran-launched attack drones flying toward Israel.

That is according to a U.S. defense official and two U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter. The defense official said the effort to intercept the attack was continuing.

Since Iran announced its attack Saturday against Israel, air raid sirens have gone off in Jerusalem, in northern and southern Israel, in the Negev region, in the Shomron area and in the Dead Sea region.

