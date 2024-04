Iran launches 70 additional missiles toward Israel: US official

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2024 at 6:45 pm

Breaking News: Iran launches 70 additional missiles toward Israel: US official – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier said that it launched extensive missile and drone operations against targets in Israel, according to Tasnim, the Iranian news-agency affiliated with the branch of Iran’s armed forces. This is a developing story keep up to date here.

Go Back