Iran launches 70 additional missiles toward Israel, U.S. official says

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2024 at 6:41 pm

ByABC NEWS – U.S. officials confirmed Israel’s announcement that Iran’s retaliatory strike has begun.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier said that it launched extensive missile and drone operations against targets in Israel, according to Tasnim, the Iranian news-agency affiliated with the branch of Iran’s armed forces.

Six months after Hamas terrorists invaded Israel on Oct. 7, the Israeli military has continued its bombardment of the neighboring Gaza Strip. About 1,200 people were killed in the initial terrorist attack, according to Israeli officials, while Israel’s bombing of Gaza has killed more than 33,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.

Here’s how the news is developing.

Iran launches 70 additional missiles toward Israel: U.S. official

A senior U.S. official tells ABC News that Iran has launched an additional 70 missiles.

The country had earlier launched 80, bringing the total to 150.

-ABC News’ Martha Raddatz

Apr 13, 6:20 PM

Air raid sirens activate all over Israel, no reports of casualties

Israel’s national emergency services — the Magen David Adom — said it has received no reports of casualties after air raid sirens activated all over Israel.

The MDA has received calls of “stress symptoms” and injuries that occurred while people were “running to the protected areas.”

With Iranian missiles still heading to Israel, the IDF has told the public to stay alert.

When an alarm sounds, people “must enter shelter and wait there for no less than ten minutes,” the IDF said early Sunday morning local time.

Israel’s Iron Dome continues to intercept threats, and Israel’s Air Force has planes in the air “ready to counter any threat.”

-ABC News’ Will Gretsky

Apr 13, 5:50 PM

Iran warns US to ‘STAY AWAY’, saying attack is ‘legitimate defense’

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations says its attack on Israel was conducted as a “legitimate defense” in response to Israel’s attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

“Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe. It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!” Iran’s permanent mission to the U.N. said in a statement.

Apr 13, 5:35 PM

IDF tells residents in occupied Golan Heights region to stay close to safe rooms

The Israel Defense Forces said it has told Israeli residents in the occupied Golan Heights region to stay close to their safe rooms, according to the IDF.

“In accordance with the situational assessment, residents of the northern Golan Heights, the area of Nevatim, Dimona, and Eilat are required to stay near protective spaces until further notice,” the IDF said in a statement.

“Upon the activation of sirens, it is required to enter into a protected space. If there is no protected space, it is required to find the most protected area possible. In any case, it is required to wait ten minutes, and no less,” the statement said.

