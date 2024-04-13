Today is Saturday April 13, 2024
ktbb logo


Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he has ruled out libertarian run for president

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2024 at 4:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has ruled out a run as a libertarian candidate to assist in his efforts to get on the ballots in all 50 states -- a marked change from his prior posture, where he kept the door open.

"We're not gonna have any problems getting on the ballot ourselves so we won't be running libertarian," he told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC