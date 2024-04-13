Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he has ruled out libertarian run for president

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2024 at 4:55 pm

(WASHINGTON) -- Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has ruled out a run as a libertarian candidate to assist in his efforts to get on the ballots in all 50 states -- a marked change from his prior posture, where he kept the door open.

"We're not gonna have any problems getting on the ballot ourselves so we won't be running libertarian," he told ABC News.

