Chandler residents voice concerns over new Starbucks

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2024 at 4:10 pm

CHANDLER – Our news partners at KETK report that a Facebook post by the Chandler Chamber of Commerce has caused a rift in the tight-knit community over the announcement that a Starbucks was coming to town. A lot of people would prefer anything but a Starbucks. It’s set to open right next to Brookshire’s alongside Highway 31, in the building previously used by Texas Famous Fried Chicken. Dozens of comments, detailing the community’s opposition to the business and reasons why.

“A lot of people don’t want it here as well as myself,” said Cody Richardson, Chandler resident. “The traffic is already bad, and they’ve had a lot of wrecks there,” said Wood. “Unless they do something about putting a traffic signal in, I think it’s going to create more havoc.” “Something else would have been better,” said Susie Wood, Chandler resident.

Richardson told KETK he doesn’t like the idea and saying he’s worried it’s going to cause headaches for drivers. “A lot of people are getting frustrated because it is going to add to congestion with traffic,” he said. Wood said she feels the same way.

There are other chain businesses in Chandler, Richardson says he’s also concerned bringing a mega-franchise like Starbucks to the community, threatens Chandler’s small town feel and its values. The city though, already has a McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Domino’s Pizza, Whataburger and Dairy Queen. “A town can very easily lose their identity and we have a very friendly identity here,” added Richardson. “We have a very faith-based identity here.”

While it’ll bring more jobs to the area, Richardson said city leaders should focus on bringing in businesses that are more beneficial to the people who live there. “We have a lot of good real estate out here and I think with various tax abatements with the Chandler Economic Development Core, we could build factories and really good high-paying jobs in,” he added.

The real estate brokerage firm One Rock is responsible for bringing Starbuck’s into town, they did not respond to our request for comment about residents’ concerns. The city says they’re excited for the business and hoping it can boost the local economy.

