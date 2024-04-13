President Biden considers executive action to close border

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2024 at 2:26 pm

AUSTIN – The austin American-Statesman reports that President Joe Biden, under intense pressure since the earliest days of his administration to stem the record pace of unlawful immigration, said he is considering taking unilateral action to close the nation’s border with Mexico if circumstances warrant such a move. “We’re examining whether or not I have that power,” Biden told Univision in an interview Tuesday at the White House. “There’s no guarantee that I have that power all by myself without legislation. “Some have suggested I should just go ahead and try it, and if I get shut down by the court, I get shut down by the court. But we’re trying to work that right now.” The comments to journalist Enrique Acevedo come as the Democratic president is gearing up for a rematch with former President Donald Trump, who is vowing to reinstate his own hard-line immigration policies if voters return him to the White House after the Nov. 5 election.

Biden has blamed Trump for scuttling what had been touted as a bipartisan U.S. Senate bill to address the border crisis by adding 1,500 Customs and Border Protection agents and 4,300 asylum officers. Trump urged congressional Republicans to vote against the measure to deprive Biden of a legislative victory in an election year. When Biden and Trump in early March were holding competing events on the same day along the Texas-Mexico border, the president called out his predecessor for derailing the measure. “Both houses supported this legislation until someone came along and said, ‘Don’t do that, it will benefit the incumbent,'” Biden said in Brownsville as Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott were in Eagle Pass, about 300 miles away. “That’s a hell of a way to do business in America for such a serious problem.” Trump returned fire in kind, saying of the border crisis: “This is a Joe Biden invasion,” a term Texas Republicans have used to describe the surge in migrants and to provide cover for the state government implementing its own controversial border security measures. Democrats and rights groups have warned against painting asylum-seekers — many of whom are escaping violence and poverty in Venezuela, Ecuador, El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Cuba, according to the city of El Paso — as invaders as it could trigger violence against them.

