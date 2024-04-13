Today is Saturday April 13, 2024
Woman hospitalized after motorcycle crash

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2024 at 7:42 am
TYLER – Woman hospitalized after motorcycle crashThe Tyler Police Department said that a woman driving a motorcycle was hospitalized after crashing with a vehicle on Troup Highway and Dulse Street on Friday according to our news partners at KETK. The crash reportedly happened at around 8:19 p.m. near Green Acres Baptist Church. Details of the crash are limited but the driver of the motorcycle has been sent to a local hospital and her condition is unknown. Tyler PD said that traffic heading south on Troup Highway was diverted while law enforcement responded to the crash.



