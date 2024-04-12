Today is Friday April 12, 2024
ktbb logo


Conan O’Brien brings a doctor, and the funny, to ‘Hot Ones’

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2024 at 4:19 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Conaco/Max

While he joked he grew up with "tasteless" food in an Irish Catholic home in Boston and insisted he's "terrible with hot food," Conan O'Brien slayed on First We Feast's Hot Ones show on Thursday. 

The former Late Night host first introduced his "personal physician" of 25 years, calling Dr. Arroyo "not the best, but very affordable." 

After taking a bite of each wing, Conan decided to pocket the leftovers. 

Conan also talked up his new Max travelogue show, Conan O'Brien Must Go, saying, "My mission is that you learn nothing about the country. My job is that you know less about the country after I’m done than when I started." The show debuts on April 18, which coincidentally is O'Brien's birthday.

O'Brien cruised his way through, even boasting after sampling the third wing, "I thought this show was called Hot Ones! You got nothing!"

Midway through the so-called Gauntlet of Death, Conan was still not fazed — even swigging directly from the hot sauce bottle to host Sean Evans' shock.

He did reach for a sip of milk after dominating Da Bomb, with a whopping Scoville heat score of 135,600, but soldiered on, soaking his last wing in a sauce made purely with hot peppers — and a Scoville score of more than 2.6 million. 

Conan screamed, "WHY CAN'T I FEEL!?" and even swigged that sauce from the bottle, too — although he eventually was left drooling as he ranted, chicken and spit flying everywhere.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC