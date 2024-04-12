Today is Friday April 12, 2024
ktbb logo


Chapel Hill ISD promotes to new assistant superintendent

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2024 at 5:13 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Chapel Hill ISD promotes to new assistant superintendentTYLER – Chapel Hill ISD announced on Friday the current high school principal will be assuming the role of assistant superintendent. According to our news partner KETK, Matthew Strode will start those new duties July 1.

Strode said in a release from CHISD, “I am immensely grateful for the trust and support extended to me by Chapel Hill ISD as I transition into the role of Assistant Superintendent. I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity to contribute to our district’s continued success and am eager to collaborate with our dedicated team in serving our students, staff, and community.”

Strode has been with the Chapel Hill school district for five years.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC