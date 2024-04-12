Chapel Hill ISD promotes to new assistant superintendent

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2024 at 5:13 pm

TYLER – Chapel Hill ISD announced on Friday the current high school principal will be assuming the role of assistant superintendent. According to our news partner KETK, Matthew Strode will start those new duties July 1.

Strode said in a release from CHISD, “I am immensely grateful for the trust and support extended to me by Chapel Hill ISD as I transition into the role of Assistant Superintendent. I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity to contribute to our district’s continued success and am eager to collaborate with our dedicated team in serving our students, staff, and community.”

Strode has been with the Chapel Hill school district for five years.

