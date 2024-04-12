Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East boat ramps are now open

Today is Friday April 12, 2024
Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East boat ramps are now openTYLER – All public boat ramps on Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East are open. But, Tyler Water Utilities advises all lake users to remain cautious on the water. There may still be floating debris from the recent rain, which can pose safety risks to boaters and watercraft. There is also a chance for high wakes, which can impact not only boaters but can also affect properties along the shoreline. TWU asks that boaters to be mindful of their speed and the wakes they create as a courtesy to others and to prevent erosion or damage to shoreline properties.



