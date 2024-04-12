Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2024 at 10:47 am

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Prime Video

Fallout: One of the most popular video games of all time is now an epic TV series. You can stream all eight episodes now.

Netflix

Baby Reindeer: A struggling comedian forms a connection with his obsessive stalker in the new drama series.

Good Times: The classic American sitcom has been reimagined as an animated series, which you can watch now.

Heartbreak High: A love triangle turns the district’s lowest-ranking school into pure chaos. Tune in to season 2 of the Australian comedy series.

Apple TV+

Franklin: Michael Douglas is founding father Benjamin Franklin in the new drama series.

Max

The Sympathizer: Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr. plays multiple villains in the dramatic comedy series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

