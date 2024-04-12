Today is Friday April 12, 2024
ktbb logo


Scoreboard roundup — 4/11/24

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2024 at 5:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


iStock

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota at Detroit (Postponed)
Kansas City 13, Houston 3
Oakland 1, Texas 0
Baltimore 9, Boston 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee at Cincinnati (Postponed)
NY Mets 16, Atlanta 4
Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Chicago 127, Detroit 105
New York 118, Boston 109
Utah 124, Houston 121
Golden State 100, Portland 92
New Orleans 135, Sacramento 123

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
San Jose 3, Seattle 1
Los Angeles 4 Calgary 1
Florida 4, Columbus 0
Buffalo 4, Washington 2
Philadelphia 4, NY Rangers 1
New Jersey 6, Toronto 5
Pittsburgh 6, Detroit 5 (OT)
Ottawa 3, Tampa Bay 2 (SO)
NY Islanders 3, Montreal 2 (OT)
Winnipeg 3, Dallas 0

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC