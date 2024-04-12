Jacksonville ISD teacher accused of abusing 7-year-old

JACKSONVILLE – According to our news partner KETK, an investigation is open into allegations of a teacher injuring a student by the Jacksonville Independent School District. Concerned parent Ashelle Whitaker said her 7-year-old son was hurt by his second grade teacher. Whitaker said physical marks and his reaction were telling that something happened.

“I see him coming down the hallway with a bloody tissue up to his mouth and his eyes swollen, him crying his eyes out, snot rolling down,” said Whitaker. “He said [the teacher] took me into the room alone, and she repeatedly pushed me up against the wall and I could not breathe,” said Whitaker. Whitaker was heartbroken and she immediately called 911, filed a report with CPS, the school’s resource officer spoke with the Smith County Advocacy Center.

“It was literally by the grace of God, I had to go to work early that day, and by me going to work early, I found out that this is what was going on, this is what was happening,” said Whitaker.

The Jacksonville ISD Police Department confirmed the mother did raise concerns and that they are interviewing everyone involved.

“Considering that these are the people that I entrust with my child’s education, being a professional. A place of schooling, you would think that they would have a certain criteria that they would go by on how to deal with children with ADHD,” said Whitaker.

Ultimately, Whitaker made the choice to remove her son from the campus for his safety, and her peace of mind.

“It’s very unfortunate what happened to my son, but my son isn’t the only one. There are plenty of children and parents with the same story, if not worse,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker is also pushing for cameras to be installed inside behavioral classrooms.

She said they could help in incidents like these and provide definite proof of what’s happening.

