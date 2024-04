Tyler ISD bus hits car, driver had ‘unusual medical situation’

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2024 at 5:34 am

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK, Tyler ISD said a bus carrying students hit a parked car on Appletree Lane on Thursday after the bus driver had a “unusual medical situation.” According to a Tyler ISD representative, the bus driver and students were uninjured after the bus hit the car but the driver is being checked out by first responders at the scene.

