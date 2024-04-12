Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns expected to return Fri.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, who hasn’t played since March 4 because of a meniscus tear in his left knee, is expected to make his return at home vs. the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Towns, who underwent surgery four weeks ago, was officially upgraded to questionable for Friday’s game. He was cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves close the regular season against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Before going down, Towns was having a resurgent season, averaging 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds on 50.6% shooting from the field and 42.3% from 3-point range.

The Wolves, who are 11-6 since Towns’ injury, are tied with Oklahoma City at 55-25, just one game behind the Denver (56-24) in the Western Conference standings.

