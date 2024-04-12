SMU suspends WR Teddy Knox for role in Rashee Rice crash

SMU wide receiver Teddy Knox has been suspended after being identified as the second driver — along with Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice — who caused a recent chain-reaction crash in Dallas, the school said Thursday.

“SMU takes these allegations seriously,” SMU said in a statement. “Federal student privacy laws prevent the University from discussing details involving student disciplinary proceedings.”

Rice, who was driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle when the crash occurred, according to his attorney, faces eight charges, including aggravated assault. Police said Thursday night that Rice, 23, has turned himself in at the Glenn Heights Police Department on warrants charging him with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Arrest warrants on the same charges were also issued for Knox, 21, who was driving the other speeding sports car, a Corvette, but police said that Knox was not currently in custody.

“We have fully cooperated with law enforcement,” Knox’s attorney, Deandra Grant, said. “Other than that we have no further comment at this time.”

Police have said the drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane March 30 when they lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing the chain collision.

The crash involved the Lamborghini, a Corvette and four other vehicles and left four people with minor injuries, police have said. Police said the drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini left following the crash without determining whether anyone needed medical attention or providing their information.

