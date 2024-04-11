A liberal journalist’s full confession.

Uri Berliner is a senior business editor at National Public Radio – NPR. He has been there for 25 years. This week he did the unthinkable. He pulled back the drapes, threw the windows open wide and let disinfecting daylight shine into the newsroom at NPR.

In a Tuesday Free Press article, Berliner gives up the game on what is still called “journalism” in America.

That someone like me might be critical of NPR isn’t particularly noteworthy. But Berliner’s article is especially noteworthy because of his inside status and because of his self-description as a Sarah Lawrence-educated, Subaru-driving New York liberal. “I fit the NPR mold,” he says. “I’ll cop to that.”

Give the man props. I have met few liberal coastal elites capable of such personal insight.

In his amazingly detailed and candid essay, Uri Berliner blows the whistle on the left-wing bias that guides every important editorial decision at NPR. As an example, he admits that NPR went all in on the Russia collusion story solely because they thought it would hurt Donald Trump. Here he is on Bari Weiss’s podcast called, “Honestly.”

After a while we started covering Trump in a way like a lot of the legacy news organizations – that we were trying to damage his presidency. Anything we could to harm him. And I think what we latched on to was Russia collusion, like a lot of news organizations, which was, as I write, sort of catnip, although it was just rumors and a lot of it based on pretty shoddy documents or evidence. It wasn’t really solid. But I think it was compelling. https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/uri-berliner-russia-collusion-npr-04-10-24.mp3

In other words, they just couldn’t help themselves.

Berliner further admits that for as much as they wanted to damage Donald Trump, they on the other hand didn’t want to damage Joe Biden. So, they made a purely political — as opposed to journalistic — decision to ignore the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Berliner’s piece has muzzle velocity. It’s nothing short of a full confession.

But the real story here isn’t NPR per se. It’s American brand name journalism in general. Take Berliner’s story, and wherever NPR appears, substitute any of ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, the New York Times or the Washington Post. The story still stands up.

Berliner’s essay gains significance the more you think about it. It does nothing less than help explain why we, as a society, are at each other’s throats.

It was Thomas Jefferson who said:

It is to me a new and consolatory proof that wherever the people are well-informed they can be trusted with their own government; that whenever things get so far wrong as to attract their notice, they may be relied on to set them to rights.”

But journalism in America has abandoned the mission of helping the people be well-informed and has taken up political activism instead. The horrifying results are now on display.

To be sure, Uri Berliner is still a coastal liberal. But give him credit.

He’s at least honest.

