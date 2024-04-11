Today is Thursday April 11, 2024
Smith County Road 294 closed for repairs

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2024 at 4:28 pm
Smith County Road 294 closed for repairsSMITH COUNTY – A part of Smith County Road 294 is closed for repairs because of a washout due to heavy rainfall. Smith County officials received a report that part of the road had been washed away. County Engineer Frank Davis said he expects repairs to take about a week. In the meantime, closure and barricade signs have been placed at the affected part of CR 294. This section is about 1.25 miles east of State Highway 135 in Arp. Those driving in this area are asked to seek a different route.



