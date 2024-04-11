Today is Thursday April 11, 2024
ktbb logo


Ron Howard looks back at a legend with Disney+ doc ‘Jim Henson: Idea Man’

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2024 at 4:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Disney+

On Thursday, Disney+ revealed that Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard's tribute to the creator of The Muppets will debut on the streaming service May 31. 

Howard directed Jim Henson: Idea Man, which the streaming service teases "takes us into the mind of this singular creative visionary, from his early years puppeteering on local television to the worldwide success of Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, and beyond."

Featuring "unprecedented access to Jim's personal archives, Howard brings us a fascinating and insightful look at a complex man whose boundless imagination inspired the world," Disney+ continues. 

Henson died May 16, 1990, at age 53 of bacterial pneumonia, but his legacy lives on in a myriad of characters he brought to life, from Kermit the Frog and Big Bird to the fantasy film The Dark Crystal.

The documentary was also produced by Howard and his longtime Imagine partner Brian Grazer.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC