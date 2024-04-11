Austin schools face budget deficit next year

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2024 at 3:32 pm

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports that the Austin school district is looking to cut at least $30 million from its $976.2 million budget next year in anticipation of higher operating costs. The district expects to reach its goal mostly by slashing already vacant positions and reducing contract services, but officials have vowed to keep cuts contained to administrative positions — and away from classrooms — as much as possible. If the district can make $30 million in cuts, it will still face a $30 million deficit in the 2024-25 school year and would need to take on an even bigger shortfall if it wants to increase services, district Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Ramos said. The district spends the vast majority of its budget on employee pay, so officials hope they can significantly reduce the district’s deficit by cutting administrative positions that haven’t been filled. Officials are also looking to cut down on its contracts by either eliminating or reducing some of those services, Ramos said.

While some of those contracts involve people working directly in schools, the district hopes to reduce those services as little as possible, he said. Superintendent Matias Segura assured board members that the district will work to minimize any cuts that would directly affect students. “I would want to turn over every stone before I impacted classrooms,” Segura said. Of the $956 million operating budget, 61%, or $581 million, is directly tied to campuses, he said. “Now we are having to make some difficult choices because we have not received additional funding on a per student basis, not only in Austin but throughout the state of Texas, since 2019,” Ramos said. The Austin school board took on a $52 million deficit for the ongoing 2023-24 school year budget, but it had managed to reduce that shortfall to about $31 million, according to the district.

