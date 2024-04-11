Biden admin approves deepwater oil export terminal

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2024 at 3:32 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that the Biden administration approved the construction of a deepwater oil export terminal off the Texas Gulf Coast on Tuesday, following a long legal battle with environmental groups. To be built 30 miles offshore Freeport in more than 100 feet of water, the Sea Port Oil Terminal being developed by Houston-based Enterprise Product Partners is capable of loading two supertankers at once, with an export capacity of 2 million barrels of crude per day. The project, which would be the largest oil export terminal in the United States, had been awaiting a deepwater port license from the Department of Transportation, the final step in a four-year federal review. “The receipt of the license is the most significant milestone to date in the development and commercialization of SPOT,” AJ Teague, co-chief executive officer of Enterprise, said in a statement.

The decision followed a ruling by the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals last week dismissing claims by environmental groups that federal agencies had failed to uphold federal environmental laws in their review of Enterprise’s export project. The Biden administration has also come under fire from Republicans including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who claimed “prolonged delays” in getting the Enterprise project and other offshore oil terminals approved was threatening the nation’s economy and energy security. “I’m thrilled that we’re helping bring more jobs to Texas and greater energy security to America and our allies,” Cruz said Tuesday. “That this victory was delayed by years of needless bureaucratic dithering shows why we need broader permitting reform in this country.”

