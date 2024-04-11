Happy Birthday, Smith County!

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2024 at 11:39 am

SMITH COUNTY – This is an auspicious day in Smith County. It is technically the day the county was born. Texas was annexed by the United States and became a state in 1845. The next year, the new state legislature created Smith County by an act passed on April 11, 1846. Most, but not all, historians say the county was named for General James Smith, a hero of the Texas Revolution, though the act itself makes no mention. That makes Smith County Texas 178 years old today.

