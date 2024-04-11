Today is Thursday April 11, 2024
ktbb logo


Happy Birthday, Smith County!

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2024 at 11:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SMITH COUNTY – Happy Birthday, Smith County!This is an auspicious day in Smith County. It is technically the day the county was born. Texas was annexed by the United States and became a state in 1845. The next year, the new state legislature created Smith County by an act passed on April 11, 1846. Most, but not all, historians say the county was named for General James Smith, a hero of the Texas Revolution, though the act itself makes no mention. That makes Smith County Texas 178 years old today.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC