Today is Thursday April 11, 2024
ktbb logo


Austria avalanche buries several people in snow as rescue operation underway

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2024 at 8:13 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


File photo. (Andrew Holt/Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- A major rescue operation with dog handlers and helicopters is underway after a large avalanche in Austria has reportedly buried several people, ABC News has learned.

Authorities in Tyrol in Vent, Austria, are reporting that at least four people have been buried and rescued during the initial search operation. However, according to initial police estimates, 18 people have been affected though these numbers have not been confirmed by local authorities.

Story developing...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC