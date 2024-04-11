Austria avalanche buries several people in snow as rescue operation underway

(LONDON) -- A major rescue operation with dog handlers and helicopters is underway after a large avalanche in Austria has reportedly buried several people, ABC News has learned.

Authorities in Tyrol in Vent, Austria, are reporting that at least four people have been buried and rescued during the initial search operation. However, according to initial police estimates, 18 people have been affected though these numbers have not been confirmed by local authorities.

Story developing...

