Four arrested after stolen items found

SHELBY COUNTY – According to our news partner KETK, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) arrested four individuals suspected to be involved in a theft ring in Shelby County on Monday. Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham reported that on Monday at 8:30 a.m. investigators and deputies responded to a call in the 7000 block of Highway 7 West in Center, and upon arrival the investigators recognized the property as a “highly trafficked area for drugs and stolen property.”

The SCSO said that they spent more than 34 hours on the grounds and recovered over $150,000 of stolen property.

The sheriff’s office said that they recovered the following:

One skid steer

One bumper pull RV

One commercial power washer on a 16 foot trailer

Two trucks

One U-Haul car hauler

Two portable toilets

Three welding machines

Chainsaws

Generators

Tools

Five AR rifles

Other firearms

The sheriff’s office arrested Ricardo Rodriguez, Armando Huerta and Marlana Poore who were booked into the Shelby County Jail and each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of a controlled substance. The sheriff’s office also arrested Jonathan Vicente who was booked into the Shelby County Jail and charged with violation of bond or a protective order.

