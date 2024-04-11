Texarkana man arrested for child porn

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2024 at 6:21 am

TEXARKANA — A 20-year-old man from Texarkana has been arrested for possession of child pornography. According to our news partner KETK, Facebook and Instagram discovered videos of suspected child pornography had been uploaded on their platforms. The social media companies then reported the illegal posts and messages to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Texarkana PD said they received those tips after the IP address of the computer from which they were posted showed to be in the Texarkana area. After several weeks of investigation, police identified the suspect as Angel Hernandez. He is currently held in the Bi-State Jail on a $100,000 bond for the charge of possession of more than or equal to 50 depictions of child pornography.

