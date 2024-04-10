Today is Wednesday April 10, 2024
Margot Robbie going from ‘Barbie’ to ‘Monopoly’ movie

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2024 at 4:14 pm
Margot Robbie may just be becoming a one-woman monopoly on the toys-to-movie pipeline. The Barbie star and Oscar-nominated producer of that blockbuster will be producing a film based on the board game Monopoly

Variety reports Robbie and her LuckyChap production company are teaming up with Hasbro Entertainment and Lionsgate to bring the game from the board to the big screen. 

And while it may seem like a, well, roll of the dice, pun intended, the trade points out that the Monopoly game is available in more than 100 countries and has sold nearly half a billion copies since it launched in 1935.

According to Variety, Adam Fogelson, the head of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, revealed at the CinemaCon confab in Las Vegas that Robbie's company has "a clear point of view" on how to translate the game to the movies.

Then again, who in the world would have thought a movie based on Barbie dolls would gross more than a billion bucks and be nominated for eight Academy Awards? 

