Guilty plea for Cherokee County man in drug conspiracy

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2024 at 3:48 pm

TYLER – A Cherokee County man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for counterfeit pill manufacturing and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine-laced pills. According to our news partner KETK, 45-year-old Robert Martin of Alto, conspired with others to possess with the intention to distribute five kilograms or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Officials say that Martin set up pill press on his property in order to press out hundreds of thousand of counterfeit pills with the intention a nationwide distribution. Martin also recruited mid-level distributors and wholesalers for his drug operation.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said that Martin’s arrest in July of 2023, was after a two-month-long investigation. Dickson added, “This action was the result of an ongoing investigation into an illicit pill manufacturing operation near Alto. This was a huge win for our community by removing these items and this individual from the streets of Cherokee County.”

Martin faces anywhere from 10 years in federal prison to life, but a sentencing date has not been set at this time.

