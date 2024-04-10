Tyler to retime 15 intersection traffic signals

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2024 at 2:35 pm

TYLER – The Tyler City Council Wednesday approved a $112,000 engineering contract on for the retiming of 15 intersection’s traffic signals as a part of their Intelligent Transportation System Master Plan. According to our news partner KETK, the contract with Kimely-Horn and Associates Inc. includes project management, data collection, development of timing plans, implementation and a final report on the retimed traffic signals.

City officials say this is an extension of projects from the past four years of upgrades to city traffic signals. Since 2019, 71 of Tyler’s 149 signalized intersections have been retimed as apart of the Intelligent Transportation System Master Plan.



The city said that the following intersections are getting retimed.

West Gentry Parkway/US 69 at West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard

West Gentry Parkway/US 69 at North Parkdale Drive

West Gentry Parkway/US 69 at North Glenwood Boulevard

West Gentry Parkway/Spur 147 at North Ross Avenue

West Gentry Parkway/Spur 147 at North Palace Avenue

West Gentry Parkway/Spur 147 at North Broadway Avenue

East Gentry Parkway/US 271 at East Hillsboro Street

East Gentry Parkway/US 271 at East Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard

North Palace Avenue at West Bow Street

North Palace Avenue at West Oakwood Street

North Palace Avenue at West Erwin Street

South Vine Avenue at West Houston Street

North Glenwood Boulevard/US 69 at Garden Valley Road

North Glenwood Boulevard/US 69 at West Erwin Street/State Highway 64

and North Glenwood Boulevard/US 69 at West Houston Street

