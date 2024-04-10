UT Tyler dean of nursing appointed to state committee

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2024 at 2:41 pm

TYLER – Dr. Barbara Hass, dean of UTT’s school of nursing, was appointed onto a state committee to address the nursing shortage. According to our news partner KETK, the purpose for this committee was to review and amend the definitions of the Professional Nursing Shortage Reduction Program in the Texas Administrative Code, so that the program will be better equipped to adapt to evolving healthcare needs. UTT said that the committee is comprised of 19 representatives from community colleges, public health-related institutions, the hospital industry, public technical colleges, independent institutions and public universities. The United States Registered Nurse Workforce Report Card and Shortage Forecast said in 2019 that a shortage of registered nurses was projected to increase throughout the country through the year 2030, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects more than 193,000 openings for registered nurses each year through 2032 with retirements and workforce exits factored.

“It is a privilege to represent UT Tyler and serve on the THECB Negotiated Rulemaking Committee,” Haas said. “Through collaborative efforts, we can make meaningful changes that positively impact the future of health care in Texas.”

Go Back