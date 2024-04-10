Dan Patrick pushes pastors to run for office

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2024 at 1:55 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that as millions of Texans prepared to stare at the sky Monday to glimpse the total solar eclipse, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick joined his pastor Ed Young in a prayer circle at Houston’s Second Baptist Church, where they embraced conservative kingmakers and called for pastors and believers to run for office. “If we don’t win in 2024, we lose this nation,” Patrick said ahead of the November elections, while standing on a small stage at the church’s massive Woodway campus. “Today, it is a battle of darkness and light. There are people who pray to God, believe in God, raise their families in God’s work and there are people over here who don’t believe in God and want to kick God out. They hate God. That’s the battle we’re in.” Patrick, a longtime member of the SBC-affiliated megachurch and one of the most powerful Republicans in Texas, attended the pastor’s private luncheon organized by the American Renewal Project (ARP), a group founded by anti-gay Dallas political operative David Lane.

The ARP has spent recent years enlisting North Carolina’s GOP Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to recruit and train clergy and congregants to win seats on local school boards, city councils, county commissions and on the state legislature. The project’s Houston meeting represented the first of 20 gatherings across Texas. “We need America to get out of the chaos and come back to peace,” said Patrick, who called North Carolina’s Robinson a friend. “Whether its pastors or just believers, they need to stand up and either run for office, support people running for office…” and register citizens to vote in elections. Patrick drew applause for praising anti-abortion state and federal laws and for verbalizing anti-immigration rhetoric about the “millions” of people including “criminals, sex offenders, and child abusers” crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. He also claimed the Biden administration refused to do anything to stop the border “chaos” because migrants mean future democratic voters. “I’d rather be kicked out of office for my positions than kicked out of Heaven for my positions,” Patrick said. “Vote me into office and vote me into Heaven.” The speech a little more than a month after Pastor Young delivered a ranting sermon during which he referred to migrants coming into Texas as “undesirables,” “garbage” and “raff” and suggesting that the United States is already “lost through foolishness.” Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Young referred to the democratic party as “some kind of religion that is basically godless” and called for his congregants to vote out local officials.

