UT Dallas lays off 20 staffers to comply with DEI ban

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2024 at 2:42 pm

DALLAS – The University of Texas at Dallas laid off about 20 employees and is closing a campus support office to comply with the state’s DEI ban, university president Richard Benson said in an email to the community Tuesday according to the Dallas Morning News. Benson said that, effective April 30, the university’s Office of Campus Resources and Support and about two dozen workers will be eliminated. This move from UTD comes about a week after the University of Texas at Austin laid off around 60 employees in the wake of SB 17, which prohibits public colleges and universities from having DEI offices and holding diversity, equity and inclusion activities and programs.

“We have continued to evaluate our SB 17 response and how to realign many of the programs impacted by the legislation,” Benson wrote in his message to the school community. “A limited number of functions will be moved to other administrative units to ensure continuity of services to our students, faculty and staff.” Benson noted the Accessibility Resource Center will continue to provide disability and accessibility services to students under the Office of Academic Affairs while the same services for employees will move to human resources. Employees affected by the elimination of these positions were notified. Student workers will retain their jobs through the end of the semester. Last year, during an August panel with local college presidents, Benson told The Dallas Morning News that no one would lose a job at UTD because of the DEI ban. However, “they might be in a different job.” He added, “If you knew what we did, rather than what we call it, I think you’d admire it, and you’d admire the people who [do] it.”

