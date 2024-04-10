Paxton sues Harris County over guaranteed income program

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2024 at 2:42 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Harris County over Uplift Harris, its new guaranteed income pilot program, calling the effort to administer $500 monthly payments to low-income residents the “Harris Handout.” Though participants have been selected and notified already, Paxton is aiming to stop what he argues is an “illegally implemented” program. He is asking a Harris County district court judge to grant a temporary restraining order to prevent the program from being implemented and to declare that Uplift Harris is unconstitutional under state law.

Around 1,900 participants selected to receive the payments were notified last month, with the first checks expected to be sent out as early as April 24. The Uplift Harris program, which is federally funded using the county’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars, is designed to distribute the payments for 18 months. But now, 10 months after the program was announced, Paxton’s office is challenging the initiative following an inquiry from Republican state Sen. Paul Bettencourt. “There is no such thing as free money — especially in Texas,” Paxton’s office argued in the petition filed Tuesday, characterizing Uplift Harris as a “socialist experiment by (Harris County Judge) Lina Hidalgo.” Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee took issue with Paxton’s interpretation of the program in a statement Tuesday. “When corporations are given taxpayer dollars Republican leaders in Austin call it ‘economic development.’ When governments use federal dollars to actually help people, Republican leaders in Austin call it socialism,” Menefee said in a statement.

