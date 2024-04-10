Virginia ex-assistant principal charged a year after 6-year-old shot his teacher

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2024 at 11:23 am

Jay Paul/Getty Images

(NEWPORT NEWS, va.) -- The former assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, where a 6-year-old shot his teacher in January 2023, has been indicted for child abuse, according to court documents.

Ebony Parker is charged with eight counts of felony child abuse with disregard for life for the shooting, which left first grade teacher Abby Zwerner with life-threatening injuries.

Parker resigned from her position shortly after the shooting and has not made any public comments on it since.

Zwerner is suing Newport News Public Schools for $40 million, accusing administrators of negligence that allegedly allowed the shooting to take place.

Parker is accused of disregarding at least three teachers' warnings that the 6-year-old might be carrying a gun, telling them he "has small pockets," suggesting he wouldn't be able to conceal a weapon, according to the lawsuit.

Just an hour before the shooting, a school counselor asked Parker to check if the boy had a gun, but she declined to do so, the lawsuit alleges.

An attorney representing Parker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Richmond, Virginia, ABC affiliate WVEC was unable to reach Parker for comment at an address listed as her home in court records.

The 6-year-old's mother, Deja Taylor, was sentenced in November to 21 months in federal prison on firearm and drug charges. She was also sentenced in December to two years in state prison for child neglect associated with the shooting.

Zwerner said she has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression and still has nightmares about the incident.

"One of the big moments for me that stays in my head, more so than some other moments, is the look on the student's face when he pulled out the firearm," Zwerner said. "It's a haunting look."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back