UPS worker shot dead in targeted attack while leaving work, police say

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2024 at 9:57 am
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) -- Police in Birmingham, Alabama, are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a UPS worker in a targeted attack, authorities said.

The shooting unfolded at about 6:05 p.m. Tuesday as the victim walked to his car at a Birmingham UPS facility after his shift ended, Birmingham police Sgt. Laquitta Wade said in a video statement Tuesday night.

He was confronted by a gunman who fired shots and then fled the scene, Wade said.

No one is in custody, Wade said.

