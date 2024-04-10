Passerby rescues woman out of vehicle in ‘high water’

Posted/updated on: April 10, 2024 at 12:34 am

CHEROKEE COUNTY – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said a woman has been rescued from a vehicle after getting stuck in high water on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK the the woman was helped out of her car on FM 855 by a passerby and first responders are working on getting her vehicle out of the water. The Cherokee County Sheriff Dickson said the woman is safe. The Smith County Water Rescue was reportedly at the scene.

KETK has been following flooding and fallen trees obstructing roadways as storms pass through East Texas on Tuesday and expected to continue through Wednesday. People can find a full list here.

