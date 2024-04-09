Today is Tuesday April 09, 2024
Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East boat ramps temporarily closed

Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East boat ramps temporarily closedSMITH COUNTY – Because of heavy rain, the City of Tyler Water Utilities is temporarily closing all public boat ramps on Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East. The ramps are being closed due to boating hazards resulting from debris washed into the lakes by the recent rains and to reduce damage from shoreline erosion caused by boat wakes. In addition, the lakes are closed to boat traffic from lake residents The ramps are closed until further notice. TWU anticipates reopening the ramps once the lake levels recede.



