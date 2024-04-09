Today is Tuesday April 09, 2024
68-year-old woman dies in Tyler house fire

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2024 at 3:46 pm
TYLER — A Tuesday morning house fire near Caldwell Zoo, led to the death of a 68-year-old woman and a dog according to our news partners at KETK. According to a release, Mynetta Gilstrap, 68, died after being transported to a local hospital. Tyler FD was dispatched to a house fire at 1713 W Mims Street near the Caldwell Zoo at 9:51 a.m. The initial call reportedly indicated that flames could be seen from the front of the house. Firefighters arrived to the house were they began containing the fire and began a search, locating Gilstrap and a deceased dog. The fire was suppressed at 10:28 a.m. and officials continue to investigate the cause.



