68-year-old woman dies in Tyler house fire

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2024 at 3:46 pm

TYLER — A Tuesday morning house fire near Caldwell Zoo, led to the death of a 68-year-old woman and a dog according to our news partners at KETK. According to a release, Mynetta Gilstrap, 68, died after being transported to a local hospital. Tyler FD was dispatched to a house fire at 1713 W Mims Street near the Caldwell Zoo at 9:51 a.m. The initial call reportedly indicated that flames could be seen from the front of the house. Firefighters arrived to the house were they began containing the fire and began a search, locating Gilstrap and a deceased dog. The fire was suppressed at 10:28 a.m. and officials continue to investigate the cause.

