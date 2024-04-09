East Texas road closings due to flooding

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2024 at 3:57 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Authorities across East Texas are urging drivers to use caution before getting on the roads. Storms began appearing Monday night and area continuing into Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, these are the counties and roads affected.

Smith County: Officials with Smith County said that CR 463, also known as Wood Springs Road under I-20, and 370 have water over the roadways. Reports have that SH-31 to Longview has several spots where the road is covered with water. Tyler Water Utilities had temporarily closed all public boat ramps on Lake Tyler and Lake Tyler East.



Anderson County: The Anderson County Emergency Management Office asks that travelers do not drive through barricades, and said the following roads are closed Tuesday due to water over roads ACR 2303, ACR 2202, ACR 3365 and ACR 481

Jacksonville: The City of Jacksonville announced that Lake Jacksonville is closed due to a rising water level.

Whitehouse: Whitehouse PD reported Tuesday morning that water is covering northbound traffic lanes on 110 N near Tire Worx and urged caution on roads as they continue to monitor the area.

Kilgore: Officials in Kilgore said that there is some flooding on Friz Swanson Road with Water reported over the road on Wildwood Lane. Police report Houston Street near the golf course has a downed tree and city crews are responding.

Longview: Authorities said the 900 block of North Fredonia Street between Judson Road and North Green Street in Longview is shut down after a retaining wall fell into the street. Official ask that you find an alternate route. Also, several spots on SH-31 to Longview have reported to be covered with water.

All authorities stressed that when you see high water, turn around and don’t drown.

Go Back