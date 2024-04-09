CHRISTUS announces a new facility in Henderson

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2024 at 2:35 pm

HENDERSON – CHRISTUS announced that they are moving forward with the development of a new emergency center in Henderson. According to our news partner KETK, CHRISTUS will be holding a groundbreaking celebration on April 23 at 10:30 a.m. at a seven acre site south of Wylie Elementary School on Highway 259. The new facility will feature around the clock emergency services with 17 beds, 13 exam rooms, four triage rooms, state-of-the-art full service imaging and onsite laboratory services. The project is scheduled to start construction in late spring and is projected to be completed in the second half of 2025. “We are passionate about increasing access to health care for patients across East Texas,” Chris Glenney, senior vice president for group operations of CHRISTUS Northeast Texas said. “Henderson is a key area for growth in East Texas, and we know there is a need for patients to access the exceptional health care we provide.”

CHRISTUS has expanded to Northeast Texas communities such as Athens, Atlanta, Canton, Gladewater, Kilgore, Lindale, Longview, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Palestine, Sulphur Springs, Texarkana, Tyler and Winnsboro. “CHRISTUS has been blessed to serve Henderson for a number of years now, and this is a great way for us to continue to extend our health care mission to the community,” Todd Hancock, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System said. “Patients will be comforted to know the new CHRISTUS emergency center is backed by the resources, staff, and technology of a full-service hospital that can meet their needs should their condition require the next level of care.”

