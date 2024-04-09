Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson all returning for ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’

The gang from the blockbuster Bridget Jones franchise is coming back.

Good Morning America has confirmed that Oscar winner Renée Zellweger will be reprising as the title role with her former film series co-stars Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson for Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

The fourth movie based on author Helen Fielding's bestselling book series will debut in theaters globally and on Peacock in the U.S. on Valentine’s Day 2025.

Adapted from Fielding's bestselling novel of the same name, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will also star Love, Actually's Chiwetel Ejiofor and The White Lotus' Leo Woodall.

Better Call Saul vet Michael Morris will be directing the film, on which Fielding will serve as an executive producer.

It follows 2001's Bridget Jones's Diary, 2004's Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby, which collectively have made more than $760 million worldwide, according to the announcement from Universal Pictures.

