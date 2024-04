More than 13K without power in East Texas

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2024 at 12:06 pm

TYLER – With severe weather and storms continuing to move through East Texas, about 13,520 customers are without power as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Our news partner KETK had a list of counties with power outages noted from ONCOR, SWEPCO and other electric co-ops. You can find that list here.

