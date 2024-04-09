Today is Tuesday April 09, 2024
‘Dune: Part Two’ sets digital and Blu-ray/DVD release dates

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2024 at 10:54 am
Warber Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. announced that its blockbuster Dune: Part Two will be coming to HD Digital on Tuesday, April 16.

The follow-up to the Oscar-winning film from director Denis Villeneuve will be available for purchase for $29.99 or a 48-hour rental for $24.99 via the usual digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV and Fandango at Home.

The film will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and standard definition DVD on May 14, with the respective prices of around $29.99, $24.99 and $19.99.

The home video release of the film will be packed with special features, as have been Villeneuve's previous movies, including the original Dune film and Blade Runner 2049

The special features for the film starring Timothée ChalametZendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh, among many others, will include a look at how filmmakers pulled off the film's epic sandworm riding sequence, how cast members studied the movie's native language Chakobsa and more.

Dune: Part Two has made more than $665 million worldwide since it opened in theaters on March 1.

