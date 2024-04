Smith County roads under water

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2024 at 9:24 am

SMITH COUNTY — Sections of Smith County Road 463, also known as Wood Springs Road under Interstate 20, and CR 370 have water over the roadways, according to county officials. Smith County Road and Bridge crews are out clearing downed trees, but none have been reported blocking the entire road to cause a closure. Drivers are reminded to not drive through high water crossings.

