Houston Astros scratch Framber Valdez (elbow) from start

Posted/updated on: April 9, 2024 at 5:37 am

ByABC News

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Houston Astros scratched All-Star left-hander Framber Valdez from his scheduled start Monday night against the Texas Rangers because of left elbow soreness.

Manager Joe Espada said Valdez played catch Sunday and reported soreness in the elbow. The 30-year-old was sent back to Houston for further evaluation, though Espada added, in his pregame media availability, that not placing the veteran on the injured list is a sign the club doesn’t believe the injury is serious.

“We just want to see what the doctor says,” Espada said. “And we’ll go from there,”

General manager Dana Brown, who made the call to return Valdez to Houston, also spoke with reporters Monday, after he first consulted with the Valdez, who responded “a little below the medium side” when asked to rate the pain low to high. The pain was the same Monday as it was Sunday.

“Not really concerned at all,” Brown said. “At the end of the day, I think he’s going to be fine.”

The Astros called up right-hander Blair Henley from Triple-A Sugar Land to start in place of Valdez. Henley, 26, was set for his major league debut at the home of the Rangers, just a few miles from his hometown of Fort Worth.

Valdez had no-decisions in his first two starts, both Houston losses. He has allowed three runs in 12⅓ innings with six walks and 10 strikeouts.

“The one thing with Framber is he logs a lot of innings. And, you know, when you do that much, sometimes you’re going to need some rest at times,” Brown said. “Sometimes you may have to miss a start. It goes with the territory.”

Valdez was 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA in a second straight All-Star season in 2023. He won 17 games in 2022.

Henley pitched three seasons for the Texas Longhorns before the Astros drafted him in the seventh round in 2019. He has made one start for Sugar Land this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back