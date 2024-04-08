Today is Monday April 08, 2024
ktbb logo


Longview man arrested by US Marshals with drugs

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2024 at 6:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview man arrested by US Marshals with drugsLONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said a man was arrested for an active warrant and drugs like methamphetamine, marijuana and Xanax were found after a search. According to our news partner KETK, Derek Elam, 49, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in conjunction with the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit, Longview Police Special Investigation Apprehension and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms. Longview PD said a search of the motel room at Knights Inn uncovered 422 grams of counterfeit Adderall, 108 grams of methamphetamines, 43 grams of Xanax, 8 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of ecstasy, 7 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of hydrocodone.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC