Longview man arrested by US Marshals with drugs

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2024 at 6:23 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said a man was arrested for an active warrant and drugs like methamphetamine, marijuana and Xanax were found after a search. According to our news partner KETK, Derek Elam, 49, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in conjunction with the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit, Longview Police Special Investigation Apprehension and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms. Longview PD said a search of the motel room at Knights Inn uncovered 422 grams of counterfeit Adderall, 108 grams of methamphetamines, 43 grams of Xanax, 8 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of ecstasy, 7 grams of marijuana and 2 grams of hydrocodone.

